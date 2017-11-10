Capitals feeling the heat as Flames and Devils await

Edinburgh Capitals captain Michael D’Orazio admits his team will do well just to compete away to Guildford Flames and Cardiff Devils this weekend.

Defenceman D’Orazio is doubtful to make the trip south. He has not played in a month after suffering concussion following a check-to-the-head committed by Manchester Storm’s Jay Rosehill. Dylan Anderson and Sergei Banashkov are definitely ruled out through injury, although Latvian internationalist, Juris Upitis, who has been out for two weeks with a groin injury, is expected to play.

A frustrated D’Orazio, who has recently returned to full training with the team, said: “I’m feeling better, but still not 100 per cent; I’m doubtful for the weekend.

“I’m back training with the team, but I’ve not taken any contact since the injury and that’s the issue. I’m still not comfortable with that.

“It’s so frustrating, I’ve been out a month now and missed something like ten games. I thought I would have been back a lot sooner, but you can’t afford to take concussion lightly, you’ve got to think about your life after hockey.”

Edinburgh have lost ten of their 11 Elite League games, and have struggled to even compete in matches since three players quit last month, and D’Orazio continued: “This weekend is going to be a real challenge with the number of bodies we have. I’m not sure if the boys who play in the Scottish National League can travel, but if they can that would be a big help. It’s going to be a real tough road-trip for the boys, we can only put our best foot forward and hopefully compete.

“We need to keep our shifts short, and keep the game simple, other than that there’s not much more we can do other than give as much as we can.”

New signings have been promised as club management try to turn what has been an horrendous season around, however, with no timetable for when these players are to arrive, discontent amongst success-starved fans is growing by the day.

D’Orazio said: “It’s still early in the season, we can still turn things around and make something happen, but things need to change very soon.

“We’re definitely in need of bodies. All the guys are getting a lot of ice time and feeling it after every game. As players all we can concentrate on is the game itself, but we need new players, the sooner the better for sure.”