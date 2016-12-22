Capitals take netminder Jordan Marr on emergency loan

Edinburgh Capitals have alleviated their goalie crisis by registering emergency loan netminder Jordan Marr in time for their Elite League double-header at Belfast Giants.

Edinburgh will play Thursday and Friday in Northern Ireland without injured No.1 Travis Fullerton. Fife-born Marr, who has American junior and collegiate experience which includes four years at Finlandia University, is on Christmas leave from club Hull Pirates of the English Premier League and the 25-year-old has cut his holiday short and come to the aid of the Murrayfield men.

Edinburgh, who lost 10-3 at Dundee Stars on Sunday without Fullerton, have completed the necessary paperwork ahead of tonight’s 7.00pm face-off and club co-owner Scott Neil said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to play Jordan on Thursday and Friday in Belfast. We’d like to thank the Pirates organisation, they have been fantastic about this, and obviously Jordan himself for dropping everything and playing for us at such short notice”

Marr, who has played 27 games for Hull this season and holds an impressive save percentage of more than 91 percent, is understood to have travelled to Fife to spend Christmas with his family, and is only available for the Belfast-double header. Neil continued: “Jordan has been playing regularly this season, and currently holds the best statistics amongst British goalies playing in the EPL.

“Fullerton is recovering from his injury picked up last weekend and we’re confident he will be fit to play when we are next in action away to Fife Flyers on Boxing Day.”

Regardless of their goalie situation, Edinburgh travel to Belfast without injured defenceman Jaroslav Hertl, and Tyler Plews, who suffered an upper body injury representing Team GB at last week’s Under-20 World Championships. Belfast have already beaten Capitals three times this season, outscoring Edinburgh 15 goals to six in the process.

Edinburgh player-coach Michal Dobron is refusing to rule out his team but it is clear he, in part at least, is already thinking ahead to next week’s three crunch Gardiner Conference fixtures, away to Fife on Boxing Day, at home to Braehead Clan on December 27 and culminating in what many consider Capitals’ showpiece game of the season, a home Forth derby with Fife on Hogmanay (face-off 4.00pm). The three games could still allow Edinburgh to end 2016 on a high.

Dobron said: In Belfast, it will be very hard two games. We’re going there without Travis, but there are still four points to play for and I’m hopeful we can get something.

“The Elite League is a hard place to play. We have to keep our game simple, focus on blocking shots and playing very well defensively.

“We go into Belfast with maybe 14 players and one goalie, and we have to play the game with what we have. It’s a difficult situation but that’s hockey. Other teams have faced similar situations this season – now it’s our turn.

“Regardless of the result, it’s important we come back focused for three very important games next week. These are the really big games for us; conference games against our biggest rivals. Let’s finish the year by taking the six points on offer there. I believe we can.”