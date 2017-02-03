Capitals defeat Play-Off rivals Dundee on penalty shots

Edinburgh Capitals recovered from letting slip a two-goal lead to Play-Off rivals Dundee Stars on Tayside tonight.

With new signing Jordan Marr watching on from the bench as he backed-up goalie and man-of-the-match Travis Fullerton, who made more than 40 saves, Caps recovered to win 4-3 after penalty shots.

Capitals captain Jacob Johnston scored twice and fittingly netted the match-winning penalty-shot in the shoot-out for the visitors.

Edinburgh forward Mason Wilgosh continued his recent hot-streak in front of goal, opening the scoring in the 18th minute. Johnston, with a power-play goal, doubled their lead when his long range slap-shot flew past unsighted Stars goalie Joe Fallon in the 27th minute.

Stars came close on a number of occasions, before two goals inside 60 seconds from Cale Tanaka put Stars firmly on the front foot going into the third period. Dundee pulled 3-2 ahead with just under ten minutes to play through Justin Faryna, but Caps replied almost immediately through Johnston.

There were big chances at either end and the whirlwind three-on-three five minutes of overtime somehow remained goalless, ensuring penalty-shots. Matt Tipoff and Johnston scored for Edinburgh, with Fullerton denying Mikael Lidhammar and Joey Sides at the other end to grab the extra point.

Edinburgh, now six points out of a Play-Off place with three games in hand, travel to Fife Flyers tonight, before entertaining Belfast Giants at Murrayfield on Sunday.