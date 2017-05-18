Capitals keen to go down ‘coach only’ route next season

Edinburgh Capitals co-owner Scott Neil is confident of announcing a new coach by the end of the month following the announcement that last season’s player-coach, Michal Dobron, will not return to the club.

Out-of-contact Dobron, who led Edinburgh to a bottom-of-the-table finish in his one year in charge of the Murrayfield men, yesterday agreed a deal with French club Brest as assistant player coach. Neil revealed that ideally Edinburgh would look to bring in a non-playing coach ahead of their new Elite League campaign which gets underway in September.

Small-budget Caps have predominantly signed player-coaches in the past. However, Neil is looking to take the club in a new direction. He said: “I think by the end of the month we’ll have someone in place and, if we can make it work financially, we’ll be going down a “coach only” route next season. Michal has been a great servant to this club in the three spells he’s had with us, both as a player, and last season as player-coach, and we really wish him well in his new role, but we’re ready to take the club in a new direction.”

Edinburgh currently only have five players under contract for next season, but Neil, himself a former GB international forward and Capitals’ head-coach, has always been very hands-on when it comes to signings and does not foresee any problems in recruiting new players ahead of a coach being announced.

He continued: “Last season we had several players signed before we brought Michal on board as coach. I’m confident we can sign players of the calibre we require ahead of bringing a new coach in. But that should all be sorted by the beginning of June which still gives us three months before the start of the season. That’s a time-frame we’re happy with in building a competitive squad for the year ahead.”