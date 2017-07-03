Capitals sign top Scottish prospects Aaron and Caly Robertson

Edinburgh Capitals have signed Fife teenage prospects Aaron and Caly Robertson on initial 12-month deals from Scottish National League side Kirkcaldy Kestrels.

Aaron, 19, has been part of the Scotland U-19 international side for the last three years, while 16-year-old brother Caly represented Great Britain at this year’s U-18 World Championships in Korea.

Caly Robertson in action

Both play forward and are regarded as two of Scotland’s hottest ice hockey prospects. They will initially play with the Capitals’ SNL team but, as part of the club’s academy that has produced current first-team regulars Jay King and Tyler Plews, will also train with the Elite League squad under new head coach Dmitri Khristich.

The pair are sons of former Capitals forward Ian Robertson, who played for the club between 2002-2004, although the former GB internationalist is better known for the ten years he spent with Edinburgh’s oldest rivals Fife Flyers.

On joining Edinburgh, Aaron Robertson said: “I’m excited and extremely privileged to be given the opportunity to improve my game within the Caps academy. The prospect of learning under coaches who have played at the highest level is an honour.”

Caly added: “I’m really excited to be given the opportunity to train and develop under coach Khristich and gain more experience at senior level.”