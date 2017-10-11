Caps offer £5 tickets to Hibs, Hearts, Monarchs & Edinburgh Rugby fans

Edinburgh Capitals are offering tickets for just £5 to season ticket holders with Hibs, Hearts, Edinburgh Rugby and Edinburgh Monarchs for their upcoming matches against Manchester Storm and Sheffield Steelers.

The Elite Ice Hockey League season has just started and the Caps are keen to attract new fans for the 2017/18 campaign.

The Caps welcome league leaders Manchester Storm to Murrayfield Ice Rink on Sunday October 15, with a 6pm face-off.

There will be a familiar face in the Storm ranks with former Caps defenceman Nate Fleming among Ryan Finnerty’s options for the Sunday night match.

Sheffield Steelers are the visitors to Edinburgh on Wednesday October 18, with a face-off time of 7.30pm.

Season ticket holders with the four teams mentioned should bring their ticket to either of the Caps games and show it at the box office in order to benefit from the cheaper entry.

The Caps travel to Glasgow to take on Braehead Clan on Saturday evening as Dmitri Khristich’s men look to make it two wins out of two for the second weekend running.