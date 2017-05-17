Coach Michal Dobron leaves Edinburgh Capitals for France

Edinburgh Capitals were today beginning the search for a new coach after announcing Michal Dobron had left the ice hockey club.

Dobron was appointed player-coach in May 2016, leading the Murrayfield-based outfit to a bottom-place finish in the Elite League last season.

The Czech, 37, is taking up a position as player-assistant coach at French side Brest.

Capitals must now find a new boss for the forthcoming season – involving a revamped 12-team set-up split into three conferences – which starts in September.

Caps co-owner Scott Neil said in a statement: “Edinburgh Capitals wish our player coach, Michal Dobron, all the best as he takes on his new challenge as player-assistant coach for Brest in France.

““He has been a fans favourite with the Capitals over three spells with the club and remains hugely popular here in Edinburgh.

“We thank him for all his efforts both on and off the ice for the club and wish him and his family every success in France this season.

“We will keep you posted as our search for a replacement coach progresses and we seek to build a strong and successful 2017/18 Capitals squad.”