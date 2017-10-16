Depleted Edinburgh Capitals outmuscled by league leaders

A depleted Edinburgh Capitals side were beaten 3-1 by Elite League leaders Manchester Storm at Murrayfield last night, the visitors’ direct approach paying dividends in an otherwise even game.

In what was their first league match against opposition from outwith the Gardiner conference, Caps goalscorer Dylan Anderson, who briefly tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period, believes the club are missing the toughness required to compete with the “big physical teams” from south of the border.

A frustrated Anderson said: “We kept it close for a while but we were short four bodies. Defensive zone breakdowns are the little things we we need to get better at.

“It was a good effort but we break down a couple of times and the puck ends up in the back of our net.”

Storm’s former NHL tough-guy Jay Rosehill was thrown out of the game for a nasty check-to-the-head of Capitals captain Mike D’Orazio midway through the second period. The Canadian blue-liner looked woozy as he left the ice and did not return for the remainder of the game, much to the disappointment of the home side.

Anderson believes Edinburgh are missing their own physical presence that would act as a deterrent to opposition teams taking liberties. “It’s really frustrating, the momentum just isn’t going our way,” Anderson continued.

“They’re a big team, they’re physical and they’ve got a lot of tough guys. That’s something we really need. We need to bring in a tough guy. It’s pretty obvious every team in this league has one or two guys like that. They’ve got guys like Rosehill and we have no one to match them, they’re direct and physical and that’s what we’re missing.”

Asked whether an out-and-out hockey enforcer would really make a difference, Anderson replied: “100 per cent it does. They can just take runs at our skilled guys, look at what happened with D’Orazio tonight. There are a lot of big physical teams in England that we will need to be ready to play.”

Storm had the edge of a goalless opening period, although Edinburgh did themselves no favours with poor passing out of defence leading to opportunities for the visitors.

The game came to life after 20 minutes, Storm surviving two Capitals power-plays to sucker punch Edinburgh as soon as they returned to even strength. Caps goalkeeper Pavel Shegalo was out of position when he dived for a shot that went wide but the rebound came off the back-boards and, despite the best efforts of Mike Cazzola, Dane Byers slotted the puck into an unguarded net.

The hosts managed to kill off a storm penalty, before Rosehill was ejected for his check-to-the-head on D’Orazio and Anderson slid in on his knees to convert a Cazzola pass during the resulting five-minute power-play to tie the game in the 35th minute. Parity lasted all of three minutes, however, Storm taking advantage of a blunder at mid-ice which led to a two-on-one break that was clinically dispatched by Luke Moffat.

Edinburgh were still very much in this game but could only force Storm net-minder Mike Clemente into six saves in the final period.

And the visitors wrapped up the win with three minutes to play, their physical presence up the middle again paying dividends, as Shane Bakker was first to the rebound after Shegalo had made an initial sprawling save.

The result rounded off a poor weekend for Edinburgh, who lost 5-3 Braehead Clan on Saturday, Anderson, Marek Tvrdon and Sergei Banashkov scoring for Caps with Clan sealing the win through Brendan Brooks with 45 seconds to play.