Edinburgh Capitals capitulate in Belfast

Edinburgh Capitals lost the second match of their Elite League double header with Belfast Giants 9-6 in Northern Ireland tonight.

Giants ran riot in the second period and took it 6-1. A tired looking Edinburgh were left chasing shadows and it was a poor showing considering it took an empty-net goal for the same opposition to seal the points in a much tighter affair 24 hours earlier.

Edinburgh started the game brightly. However, Giants were clinical in front of goal in an otherwise even first period and James Desmarais opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Caps were then punished for a poor line change with Chris Higgins placing the puck beyond Caps goalie Jordan Marr.

A Blair Riley goal 90 seconds into the second period was the start of the Caps’ capitulation. Further goals for the hosts came in the shape of two from Alex Foster, a second for Desmarais, and Steve Saviano. Taylor MacDougall briefly made it 4-1 as he put the visitors on the board in the 25th minute.

Giants player-coach Derek Walser brought back-up net-minder Andrew Dickson on for the third period. Capitals took advantage and Yevgeni Fyodorov scored twice. A Pavel Vorobyev goal brought the game back to 8-4 with 11 minutes to play. Matt Towe scored Giants’ ninth, before late Edinburgh strikes from Jared Staal and Mike D’Orazio.