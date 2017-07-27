Edinburgh Capitals sign Canadian winger Taylor Stefishen

Edinburgh Capitals have signed 26-year-old Canadian winger Taylor Stefishen to a one-year deal.

The former Nashville Predators draft pick, has played professionally in North America, Italy and last season in France, cutting the mustard with Dijon where he was the club’s top scorer with 39 points in 50 games.

Stefishen, a name familiar with many of the Capitals faithful, is the younger brother of Adam Stefishen, who was a firm fan-favourite when he played the enforcer role for the club for two seasons, last pulling on a Capitals jersey in 2009.

Taylor Stefishen, revealed Adam’s time in the Capital was hugely influential in his decision to come to Murrayfield, and said: “My brother loved his time in Edinburgh and he hopes to come back to visit this season. He loved the fans and I think they appreciated the style of game he played. That was a big part of my decision, we never got an opportunity to play with one another but I feel this will be a cool experience for us both to share.”

Club co-owner Scott Neil, admitted Stefishen, who averaged more than a point a game in his time in the Italian top-flight with Sterzing/Vipiteno and has both East Coast Hockey League and American Hockey League experience, is a player who has been on the club radar for some time.

Neil said: “We have been following Taylor’s career for a number of years and we have tried to get him once or twice before. He comes with a reputation of being a solid two-way forward who can play either wing. He is a creative player who has good vision and versatility. He also plays with grit, has an edge to his game, and will stick up for his team-mates.”