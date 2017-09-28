Edinburgh Capitals sign Finnish defenceman Julius Nyqvist

Edinburgh Capitals today announced the signing of Finnish defenceman Julius Nyqvist.

The 24-year-old has more than 100 appearances in Finland’s top-flight and joins straight from the SM-Liga where he played 30 games for KooKoo last season registering three assists.

Nyqvist, a Finnish U-20 cap, completes Edinburgh’s rearguard for the new Elite League campaign which began last week with a 3-1 home loss to Braehead Clan. The right-handed shot is expected to be in the squad for Saturday’s must-win Challenge Cup Group B clash at Belfast Giants and will make his home debut in the same competition on Sunday when Caps entertain Fife Flyers.

Nyqvist said: “I’m looking forward to playing in Edinburgh. I have heard good things about the team and organisation and at this point it feels like the best chance for me to go forward in my career.

“I will bring a solid defensive game and like to play an easy first pass out the defensive zone, and will add firepower from the blue line on the power-play.”