Edinburgh Capitals sign Russian defenceman Denis Trakhanov

Edinburgh Capitals have signed 28-year-old defenceman Denis Trakhanov.

The Russian, who has four Under-19 international caps to his name, joins Caps after leading all blue-liners in scoring in last season’s Polish top flight with KS Torun. Despite a miserable season for Torun, which saw them relegated, Trakhanov scored 14 goals in all competitions, an extraordinary statistic, especially considering he had not scored for five years whilst playing just shy of 150 games in the Russian domestic league.

Trakhanov also chipped in with 17 assists and is hoping to continue to impress at both ends of the ice when he arrives in Edinburgh next month.

Trakhanov said: “I had a good year personally in Poland last season, albeit I was disappointed that the team did not have a good year. I’m looking forward to a new challenge in Edinburgh, and I have heard good things about the city and the team being created for next season. I’ll look to continue from where I left off and play hockey I hope excites the Capitals fans.”

The 5ft 9in left-handed shot becomes the 12th player signed up by new head coach Dmitri Khristich, who added: “Denis not a big defenceman physically but is someone who has a great attitude both on the ice and off and wants to apply himself to show that the scoring touch he had last season in Poland wasn’t a fluke.”