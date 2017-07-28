Edinburgh Capitals swoop for Konstantin Teslyukevich

Edinburgh Capitals have bolstered their blue line with the signing of experienced Russian defenceman Konstantin Teslyukevich.

The 34-year-old joins Edinburgh after spending the past two seasons playing in the Kazakh league with Arlan Kokshetau, where in his time there, Teslyukevich led the league in plus/minus with plus 66. The impressive statistic means his team scored 66 more goals than they conceded when he was on the ice.

Prior to that, Teslyukevich played just shy of 700 game over 13 years in the highly competitive Russian second tier, proving himself handy at both ends of the ice, registering seasons of ten goals or more on four occasions.

Capitals head-coach, Dmitri Khristich, believes Teslyukevich will play an important role in the Capitals rear-guard when the new ice hockey season gets under way in September, saying: “Konstantin is an experienced all-round defenceman who has performed well in the VHL (Russian second division) and Kazakhstan Leagues. He has been one of the top players for plus/minus statistics in his last two seasons and will provide an offensive threat from the blue line.”

With the recent addition of fellow Russian Denis Trakhanov, alongside Jay King, Tyler Plews and Michael D’Orazio, Teslyukevich becomes the fifth defenceman under contract at Murrayfield, and on signing his one-year deal, he said: “I’m happy that I’ve had the opportunity to sign with the Edinburgh Capitals. This is a new challenge for me. I’ve heard a lot about the plans and high expectations for the upcoming season. I will try to give my best for the club, and believe this will be a special season for the Edinburgh fans.”