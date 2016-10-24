Jock Hay left frustrated by Capitals’ ‘schoolboy errors’

Frustrated Edinburgh Capitals bench-coach Jock Hay blamed “schoolboy errors” as the Murrayfield men went down 6-2 at Manchester Storm last night.

It rounds off a disappointing weekend for Caps following Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Cardiff Devils. Edinburgh fought all the way in Wales, but several stars were posted missing last night as Storm took control of the game midway through the second period.

Hay said: “We actually had a good game in Cardiff, and a good first period last night. The plan was to go out and do more of the same. It didn’t work out like that, we ended up making far too many schoolboy errors. We switched off a few times and got punished for it.”

Edinburgh looked lively in the opening stages at Storm’s compact Altrincham Ice Dome but went behind against the run of play as Storm broke from their own defensive zone and a quick release from Patrik Valcak squeezed through the pads of Capitals goalkeeper Travis Fullerton.

However, Edinburgh were level within eight minutes as Jared Staal rifled home a one-timer after Taylor MacDougall and Mason Wilgosh had passed their way through the Manchester defence.

Caps actually looked the better team in the opening period, MacDougall had a great chance to put Edinburgh in front 90 seconds before the break but was robbed by a point-blank stop from Mike Clemente.

Storm’s Cody Cartier scored the first of his hat-trick on the power-play to put Manchester ahead for a second time in the 25th minute.

Capitals captain Jacob Johnston was then caught out of position for Manchester’s third, Valcak with another fast-break goal with Hay admitting Edinburgh faced an uphill struggle to get back in the game from that point onwards.

“When you make mistakes it’s tough and we found it really hard to step up the pace,” he said. “We couldn’t get it going and were bad for the rest of the game. We couldn’t put anything together and there were a couple of our guys who were posted missing and that affected us as well.”

Edinburgh, were a woeful zero for seven on the power-play, including a five on three opportunity, whilst Storm showed the visitors how to move the puck with the extra man, scoring twice from just three attempts.

“We weren’t moving the puck quick enough, we couldn’t create any openings,” Hay said.

“Manchester were making space on their power-plays, getting us moving and creating a two-on-one chance. It’s frustrating because we have guys on our team who know how to handle the puck.”

Wilgosh scored Edinburgh’s second goal midway through the second period but once Darian Dziurzynski had restored Manchester’s two-goal cushion, the Scottish side looked a spent force, Cartier scoring twice in the third period to hand Storm an easy win.