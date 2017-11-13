Long road back for Capitals after weekend defeats

Edinburgh Capitals’ season continues to spin out of control following a 7-2 defeat at Elite League champions Cardiff Devils in Wales last night.

The result completed a poor weekend on the road for the Murrayfield outfit after they were swept aside 7-0 at Guildford Flames on Saturday.

It’s now 12 defeats on the spin for Edinburgh who, despite suffering injuries to key players and scouring the transfer market for replacements after Julius Nyqvist and Taylor Stefishen quit, announced the release of experienced Russian forward Alexander Islamov less than 24 hours before their journey south.

Coach Dmitri Khristich continued to shake things up in an effort to remain competitive, combining youth and experience on all three forward lines with Caly Robertson, Harry Ferguson and Michael Ireland – all members of the Capitals’ academy programme – each playing on a forward line with two of Edinburgh’s professional imports.

Edinburgh played with heart but understandably no confidence, Marek Tvrdon testing Devils back-up goalie Thomas Murdy in the opening minutes, but the home side took the lead through a power-play goal from Layne Ulmer.

Capitals net-minder Pavel Shegalo was at fault for number two when, instead of holding or pushing a weak cross ice-pass to the corner, he instead used his blocker to push the puck into the slot and it was eagerly dispatched into the net by Justin Faryna at seven minutes and 58 seconds.

Edinburgh pulled one back a minute into the second period, Tvrdon forcing an effort through Thomas Murdy’s pads on a break-away. However, the two-goal cushion was restored two minutes later, Faryna with a tip in front that Shegalo looked to have saved, only for the puck to squeeze through his pads.

Capitals’ survived a penalty to Denis Trakhanov on the half-hour, however Devils made it 4-1 just as the power-play expired. Tyler Plews, in an effort to allow a line change, put too much on a dump into the Devils zone, which zoomed round the boards of the small Cardiff rink and set up a two-on-one break-away dispatched by Patrick Asselin, before Devils rounded off the second period with their fifth of the night, on the power-play through Jake Morissette.

Caps began the third period with Jordan McLaughlin between the pipes but Joey Martin scored Devils’ sixth in the 49th minute and Josh Batch added the seventh with five minutes to play, a slap-shot from just inside the blue-line. Tvrdon with his second of the game, grabbed scant consolation for Edinburghs, a fierce one-timer from an Igor Valeyev pass.