Seven-goal loss to Lightning harsh on depleted Edinburgh Capitals

Edinburgh Capitals – missing several key players – were beaten 7-2 at Milton Keynes Lightning on Thursday.

Despite being unable to ice three full lines and finishing the game well beaten, Edinburgh put in a better performance than Wednesday’s 7-1 loss at Coventry Blaze. They took the lead in the fourth minute through Marek Tvrdon after he was first to react to a Denis Trakhanov slap-shot, spilled by Lightning goalie Miika Wiikman.

Edinburgh were constantly in referee Stefan Hogarth’s bad books, and Milton Keynes equalised five minutes later through a power-play goal from Kevin King, his fierce slap-shot beating Capitals goalie Pavel Shegalo.

Edinburgh killed of an early second-period penalty to Trakhanov, but fell behind to a scrappy second goal in the 25th minute, Paul Phillips scoring unassisted.

Lightning forward Christian Isackson scored a great individual goal in the 33rd minute. However, Caps hit back through Pavel Vorobyev less than a minute later.

Edinburgh’s defence was undone by more Lightning stick-work, this time from Frances Verrault-Paul, who weaved his way through before firing a high shot beyond Shegalo.

Caps conceded seven penalties, many of them soft calls, and were clearly out of gas in the third period. Kyle Essery, with a carbon copy of the goal he scored when the two sides met at Murrayfield last Sunday, made it 5-2 on the power-play in the 45th minute, deflecting a slap-shot beyond Shegalo from point-blank range. Two further late goals from the home side were harsh on Edinburgh, who are next in action at Manchester Storm on Saturday.