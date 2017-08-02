Edinburgh Capitals sign Canadian forward Dylan Anderson

Edinburgh Capitals have announced Canadian forward Dylan Anderson as their latest addition ahead of the new Elite League season, which gets under way next month.

The 26-year-old, who can play both wing and centre, has signed his first professional contract having spent the last five years playing in the Canadian University League – last season with Queens University following a four-year spell with Arcadia University, where he was a team-mate of Caps recent signing Mike Cazzola.

Anderson revealed Cazzola, last season’s East Coast Hockey League rookie of the year, was instrumental behind his move to the Capital and now the duo can’t wait to team up again at Murrayfield.

“The team contacted me a while back and things were all worked out pretty quickly,” Anderson explained. “We [Anderson and Cazzola] played four years together at Arcadia, he’s a tremendous player and a big part in me deciding to come to Edinburgh. He was a big reference for me, which I appreciate, and we’re both excited to be back playing together and help Edinburgh win games.”

Anderson looks the ideal replacement for Taylor MacDougall, who last month asked to be released from the second year of his contract, and appears to revel in the workmanlike role that is so important to any team craving success.

Asked to describe himself when on the ice, Anderson said: “I’m a big skating centre-man who can play a strong game defensively, and I’m good in all three zones. I’m reliable, good on the penalty kill and strong on face-offs.”

Last season Anderson bagged ten goals and eight assists in 38 apperances as Queens University reached the play-off quarter finals. He now hopes he can replicate that kind of form with his new club.

He said: “They’ve told me they like the fact that I can play wing or centre and that I can jump on to that third line and just play my game and do what I do best, playing strong defensively and killing penalties.

“I’ve always wanted to play professionally in Europe, this is a big goal of mine.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh have lost 22-year-old forward Sean Beattie to local rivals Fife Flyers. The Crail man, who for the last six years commuted four times a week to play and train with Edinburgh whilst working full time as a heating engineer, has signed a one-year deal with the Kirkcaldy outfit.