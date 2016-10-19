Five-star Edinburgh Capitals leave Dundee seeing Stars

Edinburgh Capitals, with four first-period goals in a blistering eight-minute spell and 38 saves from goalie Travis Fullerton, continued their good form with a 5-1 win over Dundee Stars at Murrayfield tonight.

The perfect result ahead of a difficult weekend road trip at Cardiff Devils and Manchester Storm propels Caps’ to sixth in the Elite League table with six points from five games played.

An open match saw 28 shots shared between the teams in period one and, after gaining confidence from a fortuitous first goal in the 12th minute – Matt Tipoff’s effort striking Stars’ goalie Joe Fallon before looping over his head and into the back of the net – the Murrayfield men didn’t look back.

A fantastic no-look pass from behind the net by Mason Wilgosh set up Taylor MacDougall for Edinburgh’s second, MacDougall firing home from the slot on 15 minutes.

Three minutes later, experienced Russian forward Pavel Vorobyev weaved his way through on goal, faking a big shot that caught out Fallon, before jamming the puck home at his right-hand post to make it 3-0. Then, with just 15 seconds remaining in the period, Jacob Johnston had the puck almost on the goal line to the left of Fallon’s net before catching the experienced goalie off-guard with a shot from a ridiculous angle.

Dundee came out swinging in the second, controlling the majority of the play and creating quality chances but they found Fullerton just too good.

Stars also upped the physicality – a legitimate tactic. However, match referee Neil Wilson must have had a bus to catch as, despite a few dubious late body-checks and blood flowing from the face of Edinburgh’s Czech forward Karel Hromas, not a single penalty was called on either team all night.

In the third period, Dundee finally broke Fullerton’s resistance with 12 minutes 31 seconds remaining through Kevin Hart, before MacDougall grabbed Edinburgh’s fifth late on.