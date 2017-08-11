Rihards Grigors re-signed by Edinburgh Capitals

Edinburgh Capitals defenceman Rihards Grigors has signed a new deal to return to the club ahead of their first friendly game of the new ice hockey season against Canadian tourists, The University of Manitoba Bisons, later this month.

The 25-year old Latvian, who has previously iced in Finland, Germany as well as the top-flight in his homeland, was already living and working in Livingston when he tried out for the club 12 months ago and won a contract after impressing with his physical play and speed on the ice.

When the puck drops at Murrayfield on August 29 against Manitoba, who are also scheduled to play Belfast Giants and Braehead Clan, Grigors will be looking to impress new Capitals’ head-coach Dmitri Khristich, after last season being used primarily as a squad player under predecessor Michal Dobron, making 24 appearances.

On signing his new deal Grigors said: “I am very excited to be back at the Edinburgh Capitals again for the coming season. I’m really looking forward to working under the new head-coach, Dmitri Khristich. It’s an exciting time ahead for us and I will do my best every game to help the team be successful.”