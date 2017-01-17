Tony Hand inducted into IIHF hall of fame

Edinburgh-born Tony Hand has been inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame.

The 49-year-old former Murrayfield Racers and Edinburgh Capitals star became the first British-raised player to be drafted by an NHL side when he was picked by Edmonton Oilers in 1986.

Hand amassed more than 4250 points in an illustrious 34-year playing career which included numerous pieces of silverware. In his two years as GB head coach, Hand led the side to the final qualifying stages for the Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014.

Hand said: “I am honoured to receive this award, it really is fantastic. I would like to thank my family, all the coaches I have worked with and all my former team-mates. This is something I will really cherish and I feel proud to be inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame.”

Hand will receive the Richard ‘Bibi’ Torriani Award – for an outstanding career by a player from a non-top hockey nation – at the 2017 IIHF Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cologne, Germany, on May 21.