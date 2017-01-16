Aitken and Moat pipped in Dutch Master final by world champions

Murrayfield curlers Gina Aitken and Bruce Mouat narrowly lost a rollercoaster of a final at the Dutch Masters mixed doubles tournament in Zoetermeer yesterday.

The Scots led Russian world champions Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alex Krushelnitskiy 3-0 but then trailed 6-3 before three singles drew them level going to the last end. The St Petersburg duo nicked a single there to win 7-6 and take revenge for last Friday’s round-robin loss plus a quarter-final defeat in Switzerland in November.

Aitken and Mouat had earlier overwhelmed Stirling couple Judith and Lee McCleary 10-1 in yesterday’s semis, and the Edinburgh pairing look well-prepared for the World Student Games in Kazakhstan later this month.