Andy Murray out of Davis Cup team – but may change his mind

Great Britain are set to be without Andy Murray for their Davis Cup clash with Canada next weekend after he was not named in the initial four-man team.

Captain Leon Smith has not ruled out adding the world No.1 should he change his mind about playing in the World Group first-round tie in Ottawa, starting on February 3.

“We will continue to speak with Andy in the coming days regarding his potential involvement and if he decides he would like to be part of the team then we can of course change the nominations as necessary,” said Smith.

Smith earlier acknowledged that it might be better for the Scot to skip the tie in order to give his body a good period of rest after his shock fourth-round exit at the Australian Open. “I’d love him to play,” said Smith, “but, for his own good, it’s better for him to rest up and train and get ready for this next period, because there won’t be much time the rest of the year and this might be a really good time to do it.”

Assuming Murray sticks to his plan, it will be Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot who take on Canada at the TD Place Arena.

Canada captain Martin Laurendeau named Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil, Daniel Nestor and Denis Shapovalov in his team for the tie.