Badminton: Julie MacPherson can’t wait for World Champs

Capital badminton ace Julie MacPherson cannot wait to test herself against the best in the sport at the upcoming World Championships, the player believing she is in great shape ahead of the event.

The showpiece tournament is taking place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow from August 21 and 27 and MacPherson, 19, will be playing in the women’s doubles and the mixed doubles with Eleanor O’Donnell and Martin Campbell respectively.

She said: “I cannot wait for this event, I really do feel in great shape. With the Commonwealth Games in Australia coming up next year we are all keen to impress and I will try and do that in Glasgow.

“At my age it will be exciting to be around the top players in the world and try and learn from them as my own career moves forward.

“I have been working with both of my doubles partners now for quite some time and we have good relationships so over the next few days we will just be fine tuning things and then going out there and giving it our best shot.”

MacPherson first took up the sport when she was in P4 and followed in family footsteps.

“My mum was playing badminton at the Tall Oaks club which was run out of Forrester High School and then my sister got involved so it was kind of inevitable that I would too,” she recounted.

“I was playing tennis at the time, but a few years later there came a point where I had to decide which one to take forward and I was getting on well with badminton and really enjoyed it so I kept it going.

“Soon I was playing at local age-grade level and things just went from there.”

MacPherson was at the Royal High School and then spent a year at Edinburgh College, but when she was offered the chance to move to Glasgow and train full-time at Scotstoun last year she jumped at the chance.

“I live very near my training base and being able to focus on my badminton around the rest of the elite guys has been great for me,” the right hander stated.

“In the last few months we have travelled to some great places to play, including Australia, and I am just taking it in and learning as much as I can ahead of the biggest event of my career to date.”