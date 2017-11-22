Badminton: Martin Campbell eyes success against auld enemy

Martin Campbell is thrilled at the prospect of downing English opponents on home soil in his bid to be crowned Scottish Open Grand Prix champion.

Campbell will partner Patrick Machugh in the first round of the men’s doubles on Thursday, where they face Oliver Leydon-Davis and Lasse Moelhede.

The Scots should not struggle, being 37 places above their opponents in the world rankings, but English third seeds Peter Briggs and Tom Wolfenden could end their campaign in the second round.

But having lost to the duo twice this year, Campbell cannot wait to turn the tables in Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

“The match against the English pair is one that we want to get revenge in so we’re gunning for that,” he said.

“It’ll be nice to have the home crowd behind us if we get to play them in the second round, hopefully we’ll get them on our terms this time and look for a different result.

“It’s been my dream winning here from when I was a kid coming to watch when I was ten years old.

“To be crowned champion here would be unbelievable, it’s definitely a credential that all the Scottish players want on their CV and it would mean a lot to us.”

Campbell will also partner fellow Edinburgh shuttler Julie Macpherson in the mixed doubles first round against English pair Callum Hemming and Nicola Gresty.

