Beattie and Coutts back at Portobello for beach volleyball

Commonwealth Games hopefuls Lynne Beattie and Mel Coutts get the rare chance to compete on home sand this weekend at the European Small Nations Beach tournament in Portobello.

The Scottish pair, just back from world tour events in Australia and Malaysia, face teams from Denmark, Luxembourg and Ireland.

Beattie and Coutts have been training daily at Portobello in recent months in a bid to qualify for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia where beach volleyball will be featured for the first time.

The pair have raised their own funds to enable them to perform at the highest level as they seek to improve their world ranking.

They enjoyed a stunning win over an experienced Australian pair earlier this year in Australia to break into the top 100 in the world for the first time.

Beattie and Coutts are looking to win this weekend’s event to further improve their status. Qualification begins tonight with the finals on Sunday at 2pm.