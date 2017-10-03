Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Bowls, cricket, tennis

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes Edinburgh cricket club’s strong back up lands second league title, Edinburgh City footballers attract new kit sponsor, Hermitage Park primary youngsters gear up for Leith rugby club festival, teenage talent to the fore at Pumpherston bowling club, Craigmillar Park men’s tennis champ, South and North West Edinburgh senior bowls winners and B section golf champs at Prestonfield, Kingsknowe and Kings Acre.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.