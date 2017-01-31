Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Curling, football, squash

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes Capital curling girls book a place at world event in South Korea, sponsorship boost for Edinburgh South 2008 footballers ahead of move to seven-a-sides, national award for sporty King’s Park Primary School in Dalkeith, East squash masters winners, Nairn’s Oatcakes company footballers book place in national business fives final, Edinburgh American football encounter this weekend, East Lothian table tennis championships, Stephen Gallacher Junior Golf Foundation attract big names from European golf to fundraising dinner and assistant Scotland rugby coach takes time out to assist Bonnyrigg-based charity.

To feature in the Community Sport section, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred