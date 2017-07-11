Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Football, tennis, golf

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes latest winning team photos from the East of Scotland tennis leagues, junior golf champs, sponsorship boost for Redpath Albion FC, salute to sprint winner Laura, long service awards for Livingston United FC stalwarts, walking football breaks down the age barriers in Midlothian and North Berwick mini rugby.

To feature in the Community Sport section, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred