Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Gymnastics, cricket, rowing

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes Pentland club’s international gymnastic success, poignant jersey sponsorship for Broxburn 2003 footballers, Jessfield bowlers assist Erskine Veterans Homes after fund-raiser, East League cricket title for far travelled Hawick club, honour for Edinburgh University rowing coach, rugby legend opens adventure play area on behalf of Wooden Spoon charity, Queensberry seniors bowls, Arniston Cherokees and Salvesen 2007 football.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.