Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Hockey, martial arts, badminton

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes includes Eskvale ladies hockey, world martial arts glory for 13-year-old Mae, student support for Hibs ladies goalie Jenna as she battles for international call-up. Lothian again rule the badminton scene at under-18 and under-15 level, Prestonfield golfers’ charity contribution, recognition for Progressive Football Development Dalkeith Academy, latest David Lloyd (Corstorphine) junior tennis champs, and North British Distillery bowlers roll up the mats for 2017 with men’s champ Willie a prize guy.

To feature in the Community Sport section, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.