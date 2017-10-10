Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Rugby, sailing, rowing

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes Port Edgar’s European Champions Cup sailors acknowledging key support, Musselburgh Grammar footballers honour memory of Steven Slater, Musselburgh Wanderers 150th anniversary rugby dinner, silver medal for Edinburgh University rower at world championships, Queensberry Bowling Club mark late members with special trophy, guard of honour duties for North Berwick rugby youngsters, how to get involved in Kettlebell, racketball prize for Waverley’s Colin, family day fun as Murrayfield DAFS cricketers nearly double junior membership and match point saved by Craigmillar Park’s new men’s doubles tennis champs.

To feature in the Community Sport section, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.