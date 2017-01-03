Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Squash, rugby, tennis

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes extended sponsorship deal for Lasswade rugby club, Portobello Baths plaque remembers the late Sir Peter Heatly, Edinburgh Airport footballers look forward to Business Fives finals, Observers golfer Gary collects award, Royalettes baton twirlers celebrate, Scottish junior squash open preparations underway, Balerno Athletic footballers aid the community, tribute to Corstorphine bowling and rugby legend, Edinburgh Athletic Club and Grange tennis successes.

