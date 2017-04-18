Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Tennis, bowls, rugby

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week features opening of Carrick Knowe bowling club season, Waverley junior tennis Open, Portobello and Murrayfield Wanderers fly the men’s flag in this Saturday’s BT Murrayfield rugby finals, seven-a-side rugby triumph for Forrester, schools hockey finals, Stephen Gallacher junior golf event and Hutchison Vale’s latest football camper of the week.

To feature in the Community Sport section, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475. Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred