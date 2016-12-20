Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Water polo, badminton, squash

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes Warrender water polo award, triumph for Edinburgh senior schools badminton team, squash world record for Sports Club pair and entry deadline looms for squash doubles event, Tynecastle 2006 and Musselburgh Windsor 2004 football, Edinburgh AC cross-country, Silverknowes seniors golf, David Lloyd (Newhaven) tennis champs, representative honour for Preston Lodge rugby youngsters and Edinburgh Handball Club in good shape for 2017.

To feature in the Community Sport section, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475. Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.