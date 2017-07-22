Bradley Forbes-Cryans just outside medals in Under-23 Worlds

Roslin canoeist Bradley Forbes-Cryans returned to some sort of form but narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fifth in yesterday’s K1 kayak final at the Under-23 World Slalom Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Forbes-Cryans was second in last September’s World Cup Final but had managed only one top-20 placing this season. He scraped through yesterday’s semis by less than a second in ninth spot but improved in the final, clocking 98.48secs after hitting a gate early on. Forbes-Cryans will first race in tomorrow’s team final, as will his training partner Eilidh Gibson following her 13th place finish in the C1 event. The Edinburgh University student would have qualified for the final with her semi-final time of 133.30, but five clipped gates cost her ten seconds in penalties and dropped her outside the top ten.