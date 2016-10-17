Canoeing: Barrage of wins for Bradley Forbes-Cryans

Roslin canoeist Bradley Forbes-Cryans continued his sparkling late-season form by winning the final Premier slalom of the year at Tees Barrage in County Durham.

The 21-year-old was second in last month’s World Cup Final in Slovenia and then won the British Open in London, but Nottinghamshire’s Huw Swetnam pushed him to the limit in the weekend’s K1 kayak final.

“I won by 0.29 seconds with Huw second and teenager Zachary Allin third,” he explained.

“I’ve been wearing Bib 2 recently, but I’ve secured Bib 1 for next season!”

Forbes-Cryans will round off his breakthrough year at next weekend’s Scottish Championships at Pinkston in Glasgow.