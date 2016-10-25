Canoeing: Title glory for Bradley Forbes-Cryans

Roslin canoeist Bradley Forbes-Cryans rounded off his breakthrough season in style by claiming the K1 kayak title at the Scottish Slalom Championships at Pinkston in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old was second in last month’s World Cup Final in Slovenia before winning the British Open in London, but he was equally delighted to retain his Scottish crown. “I’ve achieved all of my end-of-season goals, so I’m very happy with my performance,” he smiled.

Crieff’s former European champion Fiona Pennie won the ladies K1 final, but Edinburgh University student Eilidh Gibson was surprisingly pushed into second place in the C1 class by Rachael Houston.