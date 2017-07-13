Capital divers Grace Reid and James Heatly set for Worlds

Edinburgh Diving Club duo Grace Reid and James Heatly are in great shape ahead of the World Championships that begin in Budapest tomorrow, according to their coach Nick Robinson-Baker.

The former George Watson’s College pupils have both been training hard in Hungary this week as part of the 12-strong Great Britain team that includes the likes of Tom Daley and Jack Laugher.

Reid, who was at the Rio Olympics last year, will be competing in three events at the meet in the shape of the 3m springboard, the 3m synchro with Katherine Torrance and the 3m mixed synchro with Tom Daley.

Heatly, 20, will be competing in the 1m springboard event.

Reid, 21, just missed out on a 3m synchro medal at the recent European Chamionships in Kiev while Heatly won a bronze medal in the 3m synchro with Freddie Woodward in Ukraine.

Robinson-Baker, an Englishman who competed at the 2008 Olympics and has been working with the pair since the turn of the year along with Jen Leeming, said: “I have loved working with Grace and James over the last few months since I moved up to Scotland and both of them work so hard on the things they need to improve.

“In general, the Europeans was quite disappointing for Grace given the highs she hit at the Olympics, but she certainly has a lot of talent and has been very focused in recent weeks.

“She has a busy schedule at the Worlds with three events and we will have to manage that well, but I have faith that she can go well and it will be good to see how she goes.

“The great thing about this year is that she has gone from one big event at the Europeans to this one and it gives any athlete a focus and a great buzz.

“As for James, well, since the Europeans his confidence has just gone up and up and he now knows what he is capable and is comfortable in this kind of company.

“The 1m is a different event obviously, but he is very excited and I think he will do Great Britain proud.”

Heatly is into the action tomorrow at the Danube Arena while Reid’s first event is Monday when the 3m synchro takes place.