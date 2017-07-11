Capital kid Roisin Ramsay keen to make a splash for Scotland

Capital swimming talent Roisin Ramsay will be the youngest member of Team Scotland that flies out to the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas on Friday.

The 41 athletes chosen are currently putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the showpiece event with 15-year-old Ramsay very excited about the opportunity ahead.

.

The George Heriot’s School pupil recently finished S4 but, unlike her friends, she has not been relaxing in the early days of the summer holidays.

Instead, she has been training along with her coach from Warrender Baths Club, Kostas Kalitsis.

“When I heard that I had been picked to go to the Bahamas I was very happy and my family and friends were too because they know how much work I have put in over recent months,” she said.

“To represent Scotland any time is a great honour, but to do it in an event where other sports are involved too is even better.

“When we all collected our kit a few weeks ago it really hit home about how big this is and I have just been trying to keep calm. I am sure when we meet at the airport later this week it will hit home just what a big chance this is.”

The sixth Commonwealth Youth Games take place in Nassau from July 18-23 and athletes from all over the country have been selected to represent Team Scotland at the multi-sport Games.

The athletes, aged between 15 and 18, will compete for Scotland in a number of sports including athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, judo, swimming and tennis.

From the age of nine, Ramsay became hooked on swimming and, over the last three years since, she has worked with Kalitsis, who hails from Greece, and upped her training to around eight swim-focused sessions a week.

Holder of Scottish Age 14 and junior records over 400m freestyle, Ramsay won five freestyle medals at the 2016 Scottish National Short Course Championships.

And then she won four medals in the freestyle events, including double gold, at the 2017 Scottish National Age Group Championships on the way to selection for these Youth Games. She took titles in both the 200m and 400m events, adding silver in the 800m and bronze in the 100m events.

In the Bahamas, Roisin is set to compete in the 200m and 400m freestyle events and she said: “I feel that I have quite a bit of experience under pressure now from previous meets and I just have to focus on my own events out there and not get carried away with everything that is going on around me.

“Training has been going well. Sometimes it can be hard to balance alongside school work, but my coaches and the school have been very good in that regard and that has helped me to concentrate and not worry.

“I imagine that the competition out in the Bahamas will be very tough because some of the best age-grade swimmers around will be there, but I won’t panic about that I will just take everything I can from the meet and use it as a stepping stone for the next couple of years.

“What has helped me about being a part of Warrender for a number of years is that I have seen top level competitors up close and you realise that they are just like you.

“When you meet and speak to people like Keri-Anne Payne what really comes through is their work ethic and I always pride myself on working hard and trying to do my best.”