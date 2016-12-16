Capital Olympic judo star Sally Conway set for move south

Olympic judo bronze medallist Sally Conway is set to quit Judo Scotland’s base at Ratho for the British performance centre in Walsall.

The Rio 2016 star is one of only two players listed on the top tier of British Judo’s world-class performance programme. And, with only Walsall-based hopefuls eligible for the UK Sport cash, Conway will now be obliged to make the switch south to join fellow Scots Stuart McWatt and Neil McDonald at the base.

But London 2012 silver medallists Gemma Gibbons and Sam Ingram have been given four months notice to start funding their own careers after snubbing the move to remain in Edinburgh. However, they will still be eligible for selection for major championships, including Tokyo 2020.

London 2012 quarter-finalist Colin Oates has been dropped from funding while Danderhall’s Scott Thomson has been kept on the Academy programme.