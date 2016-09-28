Capital swimmer Dan Wallace makes Stirling switch

Olympic silver medallist Dan Wallace is making a move to the University of Stirling in a bid to make an even bigger place at the Tokyo Games in 2020.

The Warrender swimmer, 23, headed across the Atlantic five years ago to train in Florida before an untimely slump last spring forced him to temporarily set up camp at Millfield in Somerset in a quest to regain his form ahead of Rio. However the medley specialist – speaking at an event for Capital charity Together in Sport Rwanda – senses there are gains to be made by switching his base to the Stirling high performance hub alongside fellow Scots Duncan Scott and Craig Benson.

“I’m excited because it’s a new start,” Wallace said. “It’s close to home. It’s somewhere I’ve spent a lot of time. I’m looking forward to the next chapter now. I knew Florida had come to and end. It was amazing and it made me who I am today but I always wanted to come back to the UK. I love Edinburgh and I love Scotland and it’s great to have a world-class base with world-class training partners and facilities almost on my doorstep.”