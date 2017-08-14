Chris Grassick leads Scotland back to hockey’s highest level

Scotland captain Chris Grassick praised his squad after winning the EuroHockey II Championship and gaining promotion to the elite of European hockey.

Scotland will now compete at the top level for the first time since 2005 and the Edinburgh-born playmaker can’t wait.

The former Inverleith star, who has battled back after almost a year on the sidelines through injury, led his men to five straight wins in Glasgow.

Grassick, who now plays for English club Surbiton, collected the silverware and his gold medal and said: “This is an amazing feeling. We got what we came for but to get five wins from five is really special.

“We have a great squad and a great team behind us and the crowd on Saturday was absolutely amazing.”

Edinburgh University goalkeeper David Forrester played a major part with several big saves in the come-from-behind, 2-1 win over Wales in the final.

He replaced Tommy Alexander at half-time after Wales had broken the deadlock following a penalty corner. James Carson slammed the ball low into the bottom right-hand corner.

Scotland struggled to break Wales down and Kenny Bain saw a shot cannon off the bar.

Then, Bain`s flick from another penalty corner was saved on the line by Daniel Kyriakides.

It took until three minutes into the final quarter for Scotland to level. At another penalty corner, Willie Marshall`s low drag flick was half stopped by a defender but the ball still found its way into the back of the net.

And Alan Forsyth claimed the game-winner by lashing the ball into the net.

Forsyth (Surbiton) won both the top goal scorer and player of the tournament while Alexander took the top goalkeeper award.