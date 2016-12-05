City of Edinburgh win final slot ahead of Viking challenge

City of Edinburgh warmed up for this week’s first taste of European volleyball by securing their place in the men’s John Syer Grand Prix finals.

The Capital side, who face Viking Bergen in the CEV Challenge Cup in Bergen on Wednesday, had mixed fortunes on the day.

They beat Bon Accord 25-23, 25-16 but then lost 23-25, 25-20, 12-15 to former league champions South Ayrshire.

They now face City of Glasgow Ragazzi in February to dispute the first silverware of the season.

City face a difficult task against the Norwegians who have been playing in European competition since 1991.

The second leg will be played at the Oriam at Heriot-Watt on December 21 with City looking to attract a big crowd for their first ever home European match.

In the women’s John Syer Grand Prix, Edinburgh University will face Su Ragazzi in the final.

The students beat Troon Team Ayrshire 25-17, 25-15 and stunned City of Edinburgh in three sets 21-25, 25-21, 16-14 to remain undefeated in the competition.