City of Edinburgh win marathon set to stay out in front

City of Edinburgh returned to winning ways at the top of the SVL Premier League – but only after coming through one of the longest sets of the Scottish volleyball season.

The Capital side, who took the first set comfortably 25-18, were involved in a marathon second set with Bon Accord before taking it 39-37.

After an exhausting battle, Edinburgh kept their focus to secure the third set 25-22 for a 3-0 victory.

It keeps them just two points behind leaders City of Glasgow Ragazzi, who came through at winless Edinburgh Jets 25-16, 25-23, 25-14.

Jets are now four points adrift of the rest and have not managed to win a set in the league so far.

In the women’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh kept ahead of the pack with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 win over Aberdonia at Queensferry High School.

Edinburgh University dropped a set at Troon Team Ayrshire but came through 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23 after two tight final sets.

Edinburgh’s NUVOC lost 14-25, 7-25, 12-25 to Su Ragazzi.