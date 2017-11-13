City players suffer same failing but prevail against Mets

City of Edinburgh almost suffered a case of déjà vu in the men’s volleyball SVL Premier League before securing victory over Glasgow Mets.

In the John Syer Grand Prix against the same opposition the previous week, the Capital side convincingly won the first two sets only to let Mets back into it before eventually winning in five sets. On Saturday, City were again in control in the opening two sets but then let their opponents take the third set to raise a question mark against the outcome.

But this time City came through in four sets, winning 25-14, 25-20, 18-25, 25-19 to retain second place in the table behind City of Glasgow Ragazzi.

Edinburgh’s NUVOC made the trip to face Volleyball Aberdeen but at no stage looked like winning and went down 15-25, 18-25, 18-25.

In the women’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh kept up their unbeaten record by defeating Edinburgh University 28-26, 25-15, 25-23 but the students will feel they could have extended the match.

Edinburgh Jets lost 13-25, 16-25, 17-25 at Su Ragazzi and NUVOC took a set off Volleyball Aberdeen in spite of losing the opening set heavily and lost out 9-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-25.