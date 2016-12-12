City win in straight sets ahead of second Viking test

City of Edinburgh completed the first half of their volleyball league programme with a straight sets win at Glasgow Mets but will have little chance of a festive break.

The Capital side have the small matter of their return leg against Norwegian side Viking Bergen in the CEV Challenge Cup at the Oriam on December 21.

Edinburgh gave a good account of themselves in last week’s first leg but went down in three sets and will be looking to turn it around with home advantage.

Returning to domestic action, they proved too strong for Mets, winning 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 to maintain their challenge at the top of the SVL Premier.

Edinburgh Jets lost 21-25, 12-25, 8-25 at home to Bon Accord to complete a wretched first half of their campaign which leaves them rock-bottom with seven defeats in seven matches.

In the women’s SVL Premier, Edinburgh’s NUVOC are in a similar position and Saturday’s 12-25, 18-25, 11-25 loss at home to Aberdonia means they are still without a league win.

City of Edinburgh lead the league at the halfway stage with an unblemished record and Edinburgh University lie third.