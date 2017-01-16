Search

Colin Fleming takes up Tennis Scotland national coach role

Colin Fleming has retired from playing tennis competitively. Pic: SNS

Colin Fleming has retired from playing tennis competitively. Pic: SNS

0
Have your say

Lothians ace Colin Fleming has retired from competitive tennis and taken up the role of national coach for Tennis Scotland.

Fleming was a doubles specialist, winning eight titles on the main ATP Tour and making the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. He also represented Great Britain in the Davis Cup.

The 32-year-old from  Linlithgow said: “There has never been a more exciting time for Scottish tennis with Andy Murray, Jamie Murray and Gordon Reid raising the bar with every week that passes.

“It is my job to put a system in place that ensures the next generation of players are  coming through from our clubs to competing on the world stage. My key priorities will  be building the base of young quality players as well as ensuring our coaches are well-equipped to develop these  players.”

Tennis Scotland’s board performance director, Leon Smith, added: “Tennis Scotland is absolutely delighted to be able to appoint someone of Colin’s calibre and background into this key role.”