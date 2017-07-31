Corrie Scott wins Summer gold medal; Tain Bruce wins silver

Capital swimmer Corrie Scott won a gold medal at the British Summer Championships in Sheffield, the 23-year-old finishing first in the women’s 100m breaststroke 19+ years final.

The University of Edinburgh athlete, who won a bronze medal at Glasgow 2014 in the women’s 50m breaststroke, was on form in Yorkshire as she edged ahead of Beth Aitchison (Loughborough University) and Katie Matts (Stockport Metro) to take gold.

Her club team-mate Tain Bruce, 19, won a silver in the Women’s 100m butterfly 19+ years final. Rachael Kelly (Loughborough University) was first to the wall to secure gold, Bruce second and City of Cardiff’s Harriet Jones in third.

Keanna Macinnes of Heart of Midlothian won silver in the women’s 100m butterfly 16 years final. And in the women’s 14/16 years 4x100m medley relay the quartet from the Heart of Midlothian was victorious ahead of the City of Leeds and Millfield School.