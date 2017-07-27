Craig Benson wins gold with new personal best

Former Warrender Baths Club swimmer Craig Benson has lowered his 100m breaststroke personal best after breaking 60 seconds for the first time ever.

The 23-year-old from West Lothian, who now swims for the University of Stirling, has competed at two Olympics and a Commonwealth Games and, on this form, could be on his way to the Gold Coast next year.

In the final of the 100m breaststroke at the British Summer Championships in Sheffield he lowered his personal best for the second time in a day to claim the 19+ years’ title.

He broke 60 seconds for the first time in his career in the heats and went even quicker in the final.

Benson’s new personal best time of 59.63 sealed the gold medal with Charlie Attwood (Bath National Centre) and David Murphy (City of Oxford) also on the podium.