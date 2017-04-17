Dalkeith’s Aiden Moffat claims first Touring Cars win

Aiden Moffat from Dalkeith added another milestone to his motorsport career by claiming his first win in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship at Donington Park.

Driving the Laser Tools Racing Mercedes A class, Moffat stormed to victory in the first race of the day after an outstanding qualifying saw him starting fourth on the grid.

Already holding the record as the youngest-ever driver in the BTCC, Moffat, 20, will aim to build on his breakthrough victory and fight it out at the front this season.

“The car has been awesome all weekend and to have the chance to repay the team, my family and fans is a moment I will never forget,” he said.

“Hopefully, this will just be the first of many, but it will always be special. To beat your heroes makes it all the more special, but it doesn’t stop here. There is plenty more to come.”